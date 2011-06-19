WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Police Arrest Two For Alleged Baby Funeral Scam

MODESTO, Calif. (CBS13) — Two women were arrested after allegedly begging for donations to pay for the funeral of a dead baby that doesn’t exist, authorities said.

The Modesto Police Department said 27-year-old Tiffany Lyon of Modesto and 20-year-old Chasity Doll of Sun City stood near busy intersections over the weekend with a sign of a baby boy and asked motorists to help pay for costs associated with his death.

Officers responded to an intersection near Vintage Faire Mall on Saturday after drivers reported that the two women were entering the roadway to collect the donations, creating a traffic hazard.

Lyon and Doll told two officers that their son, Justin Michael Farrell, died at a Modesto hospital on June 6 from a heart condition while they were on vacation.

When officers asked for specific details about where the child died, the doctor’s name, or the child’s city of birth, the women evaded the questions, authorities said.

After checking for recent infant deaths in the area, investigators questioned the women further and discovered the picture had been downloaded off the internet, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Authorities said the two women collected $640 in donations before officers discovered the ruse. Both suspects were arrested for taking money under false pretenses and conspiring to defraud the public.

Comments

One Comment

  1. BaltimoreBuckeye says:
    June 20, 2011 at 1:21 pm

    Dudes have been performing this scam in Baltimore for as long as I can remember. Take a trip to the Harbor, and you’re guaranteed to meet the guys with the clip boards from a local church, seeking donations for the headstone of a baby killed in “the ghetto” recently. When they’d confuse me for a tourist, I LOVED calling them on it, and they’d mumble hatred under their breath as they walked to a new area.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. walter12 says:
    June 20, 2011 at 3:25 pm

    Did they beg in Spanish?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Angel says:
      June 22, 2011 at 9:49 am

      Hello they are WHITE!

      Reply | Report comment
      1. illegals are Sponges says:
        June 25, 2011 at 6:19 pm

        White? Really? That’s weird, I’ts usually Blacks or latinos(Roaches)

  3. Anonymous says:
    June 20, 2011 at 6:25 pm

    Dumb white trash.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. free stupidity says:
    June 21, 2011 at 8:12 pm

    how dumb
    i hope they get death
    http://ethicalfutures.wordpress.com

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Aghast/Yet, not so much! says:
    June 22, 2011 at 1:02 pm

    Just when I thought humanity had sunk as low as possible…………………………That is until I read of the mom that killed her daughter by putting her in the microwave…..What is this world coming to? That really is a rhetorical question, however I do wonder what we are leaving to our children… Sad.

    Reply | Report comment

