Mother Accused Of Killing Baby In Microwave

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mother is accused of an unthinkable crime after police said she murdered her baby in a microwave.

It is a brutal crime so rare, there are only three other documented cases in United States history. Sacramento Police said it was the first time they’d ever seen another case like this.

Ka Yang, 29, was arrested for killing her baby in a gruesome fashion, essentially cooking her 6-week-old daughter, Mirabele Thao-Lo, in the kitchen microwave on March 17. Yang had told CBS13 in an exclusive interview in May that the death was an accident.

“I never thought that with my seizure I would lose my little girl,” she said.

She told CBS13 that she dropped the baby on a space heater during her own medical emergency.

Police said she is lying.

“Even when people hear this story that don’t really believe it,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Norm Leong.

The arrest warrant shows investigators were suspicious because there was no damage to the space heater, the baby’s clothes were not burned, her hair did not appear to be burned or singed, although there were serious burns to her face. Police also found a pacifier for Mirabele inside the microwave.

After a three-month investigation that included consulting with several medical professionals, forensic specialists, and government agencies, it was determined Mirabele died as a result of being burned in a microwave oven.

“The injuries aren’t seen that often. In fact, we couldn’t find three other cases in the nation that had injuries caused by a microwave,” said Leong.

The arrest warrant also showed Yang’s polygraph test found that she was deceptive. She told investigators she might have a split personality.

Police said they don’t know what led up to the killing or what Yang’s motive was.

Yang’s other three children have been ordered into the custody of her grandparents.

Yang is now facing multiple murder charges.