California Economy Slips To 9th Largest, Behind Brazil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recession has taken a measurable toll on California, which has slipped behind Brazil to become the ninth-largest economy in the world.
As recently as 2002, California’s economic output would have ranked it No. 6 in the world.
The Palo Alto-based Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy issued a report this month saying California had a $1.9 trillion economy in 2010, putting it just ahead of India. California, with a population of 37.5 million, previously had the eighth largest economy, behind Italy and ahead of Brazil.
The center used estimates of gross domestic product from the U.S. Department of Commerce and compared it with the World Bank’s estimates of world economies.
Based on purchasing power across countries, California continues to rank as the world’s 11th largest economy.
Way to go Sacramento.
This report is not shocking when there is an empty dome in Sacramento.
If only it really were empty. At least then no incremental damage could be done.
If only it was empty… Problem is, it is infested with rats
With JB at the helm for 3 more years we should expect to see quite a bit more decline
Do you think it has anything to do with the millions in raises to politician recently, the millions in free tuition and housing to illegals, billions for a train that runs around the state, 26K in new office furniture by the new Sacramento CEO (including a $78 shoe polisher). The list goes on and on…
(including a $78 shoe polisher) LOL !!
Yeah, that shoe polisher made all the difference
And now that the Feds have leveled a tax increase against businesses in the State in order to repay a loan the State has refused to pay back so far … you can expect more businesses to leave … and for our position to continue to fall down that list … it’s not over by a long shot.
On the Money report: http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2012/01/11/on-the-money-unemployment-penalty/
This is nothing, When Obama is re-elected by the brain dead….I see soup and bread lines in the future. Obama’s socialist America will be in full swing.
Ron Paul will win in 2012! He will move America forward and restore her to her former glory. But the GOP establishment will try to keep him from getting nominated. They want America to be of the corporation, by the corporation, for the corporation. And they will place wedge issues ahead of the economy. As far as REAL conservatives are concerned, gays getting married or serving openly in the military is more important than people being able to feed their families. Mitt Romney supports the big businesses and the banks. When the auto industry was tottering, he said “let it die”. He also said that the people who were losing their homes should just lose them and become renters.
When will people realize that the two party establishment is the problem? Bush ruined America and I know Obama is no better. We need real change and the establishment Democrats and Republicans are not going to bring it.
Time to start loading clips….
Time to refresh the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants