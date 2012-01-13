Vacaville Babies Found In Deplorable Conditions; Dad Charged

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — When a Vacaville man missed a school meeting, police went to the man’s home on a welfare check and made a disturbing discovery.
“They’re diapers were just overflowing with feces,” Vacaville police Sgt. Mark Donaldson said. “Their clothing was urine-soaked.”
A baby and a 2-year-old were found in their diapers, and officers say it appeared as if they hadn’t been changed in days.
“One officer indicated in his report that the smell was so strong that he had to back out of the apartment to get some fresh air,” Donaldson said. “Almost to the point that he was going to vomit because the stench was so overpowering.”
And detectives say they were home alone.
A few hours later, their father, Jesse Costner, showed up to the police station and told officers he hadn’t seen the children in a day and that a family member was caring for them. Costner also has two older children, 4 and 7.
But officers say neighbors saw him home just an hour before help arrived.
Martin Lowe lives upstairs from Costner. He says Costner’s a good dad.
“I never smelled stench or anything from that apartment,” he said.
But neighbors too afraid to go on camera say they always smelled a strong odor coming from the place.
Apartment manager David Silva never encountered the smell but worried something else was going on in that apartment.
“It’s not surprising, but again like I said, we had a concern of drug activity there,” he said. “We can’t prove it.”
Now the children are in protective custody along with their two older siblings, getting the care that officers say they so desperately needed.
Costner is charged with child endangerment. Investigators say the children’s mother was not actively involved in their lives.
One Comment
Another case of people not getting involved but quick to offer excuses why they don’t. If you see something wrong, speak up. If you suspect something is wrong, speak up.
Ditto. Better to report a suspicion and have it turn out to be nothing than to have it be something but no one did a damned thing about it.
Was I.C.E, called on the Roaches that didn’t want to be involved? POS!
Sad story…. I want to take those little ones into my arms and my home….
Me too!!
Become a foster parent. There’s a severe shortage of good homes.
There goes the Welfare money, Good job idiot.
uh, it’s “their”, NOT they’re, what a dumb a$$ writer !!!!!
I was thinking the same thing!
Here’s your post, corrected for errors:
Uh, it’s “their,” not “they’re.” What a dumb-a$$ writer!.
If you plan to correct someone else’s mistake, please do so in a respectable fashion and please make sure your reply is correctly written.
YES!!! Thank you Gary!!!!
These writers are not responsible for the grammar in the articles, just the facts. That’s why news organizations hire EDITORS. Direct your comments to the editor, not the writer.
Some people shouldn’t have children, Sad.
This I is Adriana Costner Jesse costners oldest daughter. My dad is an amazing guy. You dont know the real him. So I would be quiet If I were you. He raised 4 kids all my himself. 3 of ghem were girls and thats hard for a guy to raise 3 girls. He even has no ther children wishing my dad was their dad because hr treats kids with respect, gives us the attention we need, loes us, cares for us and is raising us to be nice respectful , responsible people. He always incorrages us to do our best. I am really happy to have him as a father. Whoever says people like his doenst deserve kids. Well you dont know the kids part of veiw.
Nice of the apartment manager to offer up that he suspected drug activity ‘but could not prove it’ … apartment management reserves the right to revoke leasing at any time. Its in the contract. If he had suspicions he should have acted. Otherwise he is just making a difficult experience that much worse, and potentially excusing himself for running a slipshod complex.
These kind of people really need to stop breeding. There’s at least one in every family. LOL This is so sad, and the only people who suffer are the TAX PAYER’S and THE CHILDREN. SMDH
It would be beneficial to all involved in this reporters,officers and everyone else get the facts straight before they broadcast this all over the news.
A haha ppl really need to realize how the news sensationalize’s their stories honestly if you don’t know the ppl involved in this story keep your comments to yourself I understand he was in the wrong but do you know y he was out of the house I mean simply the news said not cared for in days the father hadn’t been the the landlord said he was their prior to the whole situation COME ON WATS THE REAL STORY
Kim and Jessica: What about ME?? I need love too. OK, so I’m old. Why, that’s even MORE sad! I need to be held in your arms, too. I might even be willing to wear diapers. So maybe the three of us could meet so you could nurture me. Keep in mind, they’re NOT going to just give you some kid to hold. And if you try to steal one you’ll go to prison. Think of me as the safe alternative. I need my boo-boo kissed.
And “Mace”….are we STILL introducing new, obscure abbreviations? GTO. (god that’s obnoxious) SMDH. Never heard of it. (NHOI) “Stupid man dealing horseshlt”? “Single man desires hore”? (and dictionary?) “Shlt! Mace drove here!” OK Mace, we’ll bite….what do your secret little letters mean?
In regards to Bishop916, Suspicion is just that – suspicion. It does not allow one to take action as proof. Yes, a landlord can decide to terminate a month to month rental contract at any time. But, if non payment is not the issue, but suspected nuisance, which suspected drug activity would be, then the Landlord would have to prove the case in court. As the tenant has the right to appeal an eviction of nuisance, suspicion is not proof of case. So the landlord would be careless to evict on such. The facts are 3 young children were found left alone, soiled, in an apartment, uncared for, no adult, or anyone else for that fact to care for them. So police took action, which has nothing to do with the landlord or the complex. Bare in mind, this action came about out of concern of school and Law enforcement officials after the father failed to attend a meeting with officials, on his children not attending school
“See Mace diddle himself”
Milk wheat !!!!!
just TRASH