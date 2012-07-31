Xbox Chat Leads To Violent Attack In Oakley

OAKLEY (CBS13) – An online fight led to an in-person attack for a young man in Oakley, and he ended up with nearly two dozen stab wounds.

This stabbing all started with a conversation on an Xbox Live headset that allegedly set a 17-year-old off, not with a joystick, but with a real knife and gun.

Kevin Kemp, 20, didn’t mind showing the scars from his battle Monday. There are 22 stab wounds now stitched back up.

That was the end result of what started as an exchange with a family friend online.

“We were just talking over headsets,” Kemp said.

But this was no virtual violence. Their Xbox banter turned bitter. Kemp says the anger had nothing to do with a game. It was a continued feud with his friend that inflamed.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, if want to do this, come over to my house and we’ll do this right now,'” Kemp said.

That friend left the headset behind, then suddenly entered Kemp’s front door. He reportedly pushed his way past Kemp’s mom, knife and gun in hand.

“Walks up to my room and he points the gun right at me and takes out the clip and shows his bullet, puts it back in the gun, tries to shoot me and he shot it and it went right past my head,” Kemp said. “Almost hit me.”

After the gunshot, the knife attack. Then came the paramedics.

“We were standing out here when they carried him out,” neighbor Dylan Fulkerson said. “He was covered in blood, he was on the stretcher and what not.”

Kemp will be OK, but his friendship is likely finished.

Police are calling it a first.

“It’s kind of unusual in that regard,” said Jimmy Lee of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department. “Haven’t heard of something happening online, whether it was playing games or chatting, that led to an attack like this.

An escalating Xbox exchange with no reset button for this real-life run-in. Now it could be game over for the teen who went on the attack.

He’s facing one charge of burglary and two counts of attempted murder and the DA’s office said he will be charged as an adult.