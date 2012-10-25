Weather Service Identifies Another Tornado In Olivehurst During Monday’s Storm

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – The National Weather Service has determined that another tornado hit the Sacramento region during Monday’s storm.
A survey team concluded that an EFI tornado touched down along Rancho Road between Marsyville and Wheatland in the community of Olivehurst.
The estimated path length was a half mile with wind speeds estimated at 90-100 mph.
A sturdy roof on a wood frame building suffered significant damage. Metal roofs on several other industrial buildings were also badly damaged.
Other touchdowns occurred south of Yuba City, in Yuba County near Browns Valley, in Elk Grove and in Placer County near Lake of the Pines.
Northern California had already tied a record with five tornadoes on Monday. The other one was in Butte County.
