UPDATED: Man Found Shot To Death In Car, Road Rage Suspected

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies believe a road rage altercation resulted in the death of a man found shot inside his vehicle early Saturday morning.

“I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, really fast, loud,” witness Carry Correa said.

Just after 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Predial Way and Essence Way. It was there deputies discovered that the victim had numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“I don’t know if it’s a neighbor. I don’t know if he randomly happened to be in the area” said Carry Correa.

About 20 minutes earlier, the Sheriff’s communications center received a call from a man in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard near North Highlands. He reported that he was following two women in a vehicle in which one brandished a gun.

“As he was updating us on his directions of travel, he said a second vehicle pulled up alongside him and started shooting at him,” said Sgt. Jason Ramos.

During the call, communications center personnel reported hearing gunshots over the phone, and then the line was disconnected.

Deputies discovered a vehicle matching the description given by the male caller. The car was occupied by two women driving in close proximity to another car with a male driver. Deputies stopped both vehicles and detained the two women and man for further investigation.

Investigators don’t believe that the women had a gun, but got scared when the victim began following them. So they called a family member, 24-year-old Brian Jones, who, investigators say, tracked them down and opened fire on the victim.

The two women were later released, and are believed to not have criminal conspired in the victim’s death.

“You just feel like you can’t be safe no matter where you are,” said Correa.

Jones was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of murder and violating his parole. He is not eligible for bail.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office after next of kin has been notified.