Man Captures Video Of Strange Explosion In The Sky

Elijah Prychodzko captured this explosion in the sky with his smart phone.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man scanning the night sky caught a sudden burst of light through his telescope. He recorded that strange sight with his smart phone.

CBS13 shared the video with experts to see if they could solve the mystery.

This mysterious little tale begins earlier this week when Good Day Sacramento’s Cody Stark got this message on Facebook: “I have something on video no one has ever seen. I had my telescope out, caught an explosion in space. Wanna see the video?”

Cody’s response? Absolutely!

The video was shot with an iPhone through the eyepiece of a telescope, so CBS13 had to enlarge it to get a better look. It was shot on Dec. 20 around 5 p.m. in Sacramento by viewer Elijah Prychodzko.

“I saw something that I’d never seen before. I saw another object orbiting this — whatever it was up there, and I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Prychodzko.

He thought it was a little strange so he put his phone down, called his nephew, and then returned to shoot a second video clip.

“Oh my God, it just blew up. Something blew up,” he’s heard saying on the video.

“As soon as I put the camera to the telescope it just blew up and I didn’t know what to say,” he told CBS13.

So Cody sent the video off to Dr. Stephen P Maran, who wrote the book Astronomy for Dummies.

Dr. Maran responded by saying he didn’t recognize the “explosion” as a known astronomical phenomenon. “My personal opinion is that it is not an astronomical event,” he wrote.

Whatever it was, it was almost never seen by Dr. Maran or anyone else — because Prychodzko nearly sold it on Craigslist.

“Almost got rid of it a week before. I was trying to sell it on Craigslist and I was getting offers and, man, you know what, at this time I’m glad I didn’t sell it,” he said.

CBS 4 also contacted a Vatican expert who said it could be some sort of light refraction.

What do you suspect the “explosion” is? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

