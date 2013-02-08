Support Growing For Former L.A. Officer Accused Of Killing Spree

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Christopher Dorner, the ex-LAPD officer accused of three revenge killings and the focus of an extensive manhunt, left behind a long manifesto outlining all of his grievances and observations.

That manifesto gave investigators some clues to Dorner’s wherebouts, but the search continues. Law enforcement officers spent four hours searching his mother’s Orange County home where they removed 10 grocery bags filled with evidence.

Dorner lost his job with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2008. His manifesto vows revenge for that incident, and surprisingly, thousands of people actually support him. One Facebook page says Dorner should run for president of the United States. “We propose electing a man who could no longer sit idly by and watch as malicious tyrants abuse the innocent.”

The description on the page “We Are All Chris Dorner” chillingly says, “Yes, this is war.” And nearly 3,000 people like the page “I Support Christopher Jordan Dorner.”

CBS13 posted a simple question: Why? Why support a man wanted for at least three killings and the author of a murderous manifesto promising to target cops?

One sympathizer replied, “Because something needs to be done about the long known corruption of not only the LAPD, but several agencies.”

Another comment read, “He is god for now and I support him and this page.”

“Most people would be shocked and appalled that people would support this,” said Sid Martinez, assistant professor of sociology at Sacramento State.

However, Martinez is not surprised by the outpouring of support. He points to a long history of distrust and tension between parts of Southern California and the police as the motivation behind the movement. Some see Dorner’s actions as a sick kind of justice.

“So, to see someone kill police officers, they may see this as a kind of way of standing against oppressive force,” said Martinez.

A number of fake Twitter accounts have popped up and are only adding to debate, which some still find surprising.