WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Feds Forcing Small Business Owner Out In Favor Of Starbucks

May 15, 2013 10:48 PM
Filed Under: Mather Air Field, Starbucks, Trending, VA Medical Center, Veterans Affairs

MATHER (CBS13) — As a small-business owner, Ken Gilmore loves serving veterans coffee and donuts at the V.A. Medical Center on Mather Field.

They’ve supported him through some major personal challenges.

“I had cancer, and the cancer ended up leading to heart disease,” Gilmore said.

As he continues to recover from two heart attacks, he faces another major setback: After 15 years, the V.A. is pushing his coffee business out and bringing in a Starbucks instead.

“The government is supposed to support small business, and the agreement with Starbucks and the V.A. really just smashes small businesses nationwide,” he said.

The decision doesn’t just affect Gilmore. The deal with Starbucks affects 150 medical centers nationwide.

“For years we’ve had these vendor contractors provide coffee at various medical centers and clinics, and now they want to standardize it,” said Robin Jackson, a spokesman for the medical center.

Gilmore says because of his disabilities, being forced out will make reinventing himself even more difficult.

“I’ve been in the same job for 15 years. I’m a 47-year-old barista,” Gilmore said.

The V.A. says they’ve given Gilmore an option: He can shut down his business and become an employee instead at that same location. That’s something Gilmore says he can’t afford.

The timing of the notice that gives him 90 days to vacate his shop surprised Gilmore.

“The notice came a lot sooner than what we had planned, so we’re just scrambling,” he said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LissaCaldina says:
    May 16, 2013 at 12:53 am

    Reblogged this on Welcome To My World (My Life My Way ツ. My Destiny).

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch