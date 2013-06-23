Small Explosion In Orangevale Home Forces Evacuations, 1 Injured

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Several Orangevale homes were evacuated after a man seriously injured his hand during an explosion in his garage.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, neighbors say they heard a loud boom and saw smoke coming from the garage of the home in the 6400 block of Trajan Drive.
Deputies say a man in his 30s was mixing chemicals in his garage when the explosion occurred. The bomb squad and FBI were called out.
The chemicals the man was using are not illegal, Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Ramos said, but can be deadly when mixed together.
It’s still not clear if the man will face any charges. He is recovering at UC Davis.
One Comment
The explosion that occurred in my Orangevale, CA neighborhood last evening around 12:45 was unreal . . . I knew immediately this was NOT fireworks! I contacted the local PD and was transferred to the Sheriffs dept where I was told I was among the first of 10 calls they had received & deputies were on their way to investigate the disturbance. After getting little sleep . . . I was shocked to see the news this morning confirming my gut feeling . . . . it was an explosion caused by a man in his 30’s mixing chemicals, although not illegal in California, that can be used to create a BOMB! My first thought was “why aren’t these chemicals illegal”? Shouldn’t the individual purchasing such chemicals need to prove that they have a building/controlled environment in which they plan to conduct their “EXPERIMENT” and a believable rationale for doing so? WOW . . . . living on the moon is sounding better everyday.