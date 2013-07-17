Former Families First Employee Sues Embattled Davis Group Home

DAVIS (CBS13) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Davis group home that’s being shut down, by a former employee who says his concerns got him fired.

“I made it clear that there was a potentially dangerous situation.”

But instead of listening, teacher Robert Oldham says his former employer Families First fired him.

“They must have thought they could make more money off of it.”

To save money, Robert says the embattled Davis group home reduced staff at the home to dangerously low levels.

He’s now filed a lawsuit against EMQ Families First, claiming he was terminated because managers were tired of him expressing his concerns.

“They didn’t want to hear it.”

He claims the group home told him he was actually being let go after improperly blocking an assault from a student. He says there was no investigation.

The suit comes just months after the state Department of Social Services decided to start the process of shutting down Families First. The state action followed two reported sexual assaults, involving children who should have been better supervised.

And at the end of May, state investigators blamed problems on low staff levels. Robert says he tried.

Mary Alice Coleman is Oldham’s attorney.

“He was put at risk, but other staff members and students were at risk.”

For Robert, he says his firing has left him unable to be hired elsewhere, but he’s also worried about the kids.

“I want them to get better. I don’t want them to get hurt.”