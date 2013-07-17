Former Families First Employee Sues Embattled Davis Group Home

DAVIS (CBS13) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Davis group home that’s being shut down, by a former employee who says his concerns got him fired.
“I made it clear that there was a potentially dangerous situation.”
But instead of listening, teacher Robert Oldham says his former employer Families First fired him.
“They must have thought they could make more money off of it.”
To save money, Robert says the embattled Davis group home reduced staff at the home to dangerously low levels.
He’s now filed a lawsuit against EMQ Families First, claiming he was terminated because managers were tired of him expressing his concerns.
“They didn’t want to hear it.”
He claims the group home told him he was actually being let go after improperly blocking an assault from a student. He says there was no investigation.
The suit comes just months after the state Department of Social Services decided to start the process of shutting down Families First. The state action followed two reported sexual assaults, involving children who should have been better supervised.
And at the end of May, state investigators blamed problems on low staff levels. Robert says he tried.
Mary Alice Coleman is Oldham’s attorney.
“He was put at risk, but other staff members and students were at risk.”
For Robert, he says his firing has left him unable to be hired elsewhere, but he’s also worried about the kids.
“I want them to get better. I don’t want them to get hurt.”
One Comment
I was also fired because my didn’t t like me. I had called hr Bonnie Shea for several weeks because my supervisor Linda was harassing me. she did not return my call. I went on an emergency and when i returned after working three days Bonnie Shea shows up what a surprise they take me in and they wanted me to resign because she didn’t like me. she wanted to give me severance if i would sign a hush hush agreement. Linda words were ( I Don’t like you, you and I do not see eye to eye and I simply cant work these way) I said ( what are you breaking up with me??? I don’t like you either but I do my job.)
I turned to Bonnie Shea and said that she was the problem and I have left her at least 10 messages in a month prior to this and I had proof that she violated my rights by devolving my medical condition to the other staff that were not supervisors. I asked why that wasn’t addressed. Bonnie declined to answer and she offered me the severance pay once again but I did not sign the agreement I told them to shove their severance pay up their butt. I wish i would of know about this law suit i would of joined in. they came in an let a lot of staff go to reduce cost and bring in new people in the Stockton office. I was one that also worked the Davis center as a sub and the community home on weekends over a three year period I worked both offices.