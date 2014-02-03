Woman Accused In Light-Rail Shooting Appears In Court

February 3, 2014 12:51 PM
Filed Under: court, death, eric mccaster, light rail, lynnsey braun, woman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The woman accused of shooting and killing a light-rail passenger in downtown Sacramento last month faced a judge again today.

Lynnsey Braun allegedly shot 51-year-old Eric McCaster on January 23 on a train near 11th and O Streets with a .357 magnum. Police say it appears the two were strangers.

McCaster’s family was in the courtroom as well. His sister, Cathy, was overcome by emotion.

“He was my only brother…anything I needed, anything I wanted, I could call Eric,” said Cathy.

They say Eric was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. Braun’s case has been continued until March 3.

