Semi Truck Accident Injures 3 Workers In Fix 50 Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A semi truck accident in the Fix 50 area has injured three workers, a California Highway Patrol official says.

Three crew members on the Fix 50 project were hit by a piece of wood from one of their own workers. A worker was going to place a beam near the guard rail. When he spun, it went over the retaining wall, where it was struck by a passing truck.

“A big rig traveling east bound struck the board, propelling it into other construction workers,” said CHP officer Michael Bradley

One of the workers, suffering from head trauma, has been airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center. The injury doesn’t appear to be The extent of the injuries to the other two workers is not clear, but one has been taken to a nearby clinic, a Caltrans official tells CBS13. The other worker was treated at the scene.

Caltrans investigators will be looking at how and why the accident occurred. Work will continue on the project unless a safety inspector tells them to stop, Caltrans says.

The truck is still being sought. The driver may not have known they hit the board, and sent it careening into the workers.