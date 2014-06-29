NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

I-80 Pot Bust At Truckee; 1 Arrest, $100K In Drugs

Filed Under: California border, Lake Tahoe, Marijuana Bust, Truckee
File photo of marijuana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Police in California say they arrested a New York man and seized 38 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of more than $100,000 during a drug bust north of Lake Tahoe on Interstate 80 near Truckee.

Truckee police say 52-year-old Eric Draffen was booked into the Nevada County Jail on three counts of narcotics trafficking, and possession for sales.

A California state trooper made the initial traffic stop Thursday night near the central Truckee off ramp after observing unspecified vehicle code violations on a grey Dodge Charger.

The trooper became suspicious while talking to the driver and called for a Truckee K-9 unit to help investigate.

Police say a search turned up several cardboard boxes and plastic containers with 31 heat-sealed plastic packages of pot ready for sale.

 

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch