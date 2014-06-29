I-80 Pot Bust At Truckee; 1 Arrest, $100K In Drugs

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Police in California say they arrested a New York man and seized 38 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of more than $100,000 during a drug bust north of Lake Tahoe on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
Truckee police say 52-year-old Eric Draffen was booked into the Nevada County Jail on three counts of narcotics trafficking, and possession for sales.
A California state trooper made the initial traffic stop Thursday night near the central Truckee off ramp after observing unspecified vehicle code violations on a grey Dodge Charger.
The trooper became suspicious while talking to the driver and called for a Truckee K-9 unit to help investigate.
Police say a search turned up several cardboard boxes and plastic containers with 31 heat-sealed plastic packages of pot ready for sale.
