Cal Fire Is Looking For New Firefighters—Here’s What You Need To Know To Apply

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on to find more men and women to fight California wildfires as Cal Fire is looking to beef up its ranks before next fire season

Seasonal firefighters Mike Huckaby and Nathaniel Chaloux are gearing up for a job more than a few would love to have.

Cal Fire is taking applications through the end of January for men and women who think they have what it takes to become a seasonal firefighter.

The job requires being able to handle physical stress and having endurance while being able to adapt to different sleep cycles—sometimes only 6 to 8 hours in 72 hours of work.

MORE INFO: How To Apply To Be A Seasonal Firefighter

Being sleep-deprived and standing toe-to-toe with flames is an ugly combination, but Cal Fire seasonal firefighters have to be on their game.

To apply, you need to be at least 18 years old with a high-school diploma or GED, and be in good physical condition.

That last part is key as firefighters will be carrying 75 extra pounds at least with the heat and flames and tough terrain. it could be one of the most physically demanding things you’ve ever done.

Be prepared for fierce competition in the hiring process by getting on as a reserve firefighter in your local area and getting some fire education through classes at a community college or at the fire academy.

Out of 2,500 applications for 2014 in the Nevada, Yuba and Placer unit, only one percent were hired.

But once you’re in, you’re in. You can get hired year after year, if you’re still able to do the job.

Pay for seasonal firefighters starts from $2,500 to $3,200 a month, plus guaranteed overtime and lots of it.