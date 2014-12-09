ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Folsom City Council passed a new moratorium on businesses that operate inside homes on Tuesday in a move that’s also expected in Elk Grove following workers allegedly selling sex inside massage parlors.

Investigators say some of the massage parlors they’ve shut down because of alleged prostitution and human trafficking are trying to reopen under new ownership. But police worry that’s not always the case.

Just steps away from Marion Allie’s Elk Grove business was a massage parlor that police say was offering much more than they advertised.

“That’s disrespect to all of us,” she said.

A few doors down, Phyllis Eres agrees. In fact, she says a woman there tried to give more than a massage to her son.

“Next thing he knew she was on top of him and his wife was right next to him, and so they got really upset about it and got up and walked out,” she said.

Investigators say they discovered workers selling sex at three massage parlors, and now two of the businesses want to reopen under new management.

But police say sometimes the same people are still running the businesses.

A CBS13 investigation found a prostitution problem exploding in Sacramento County. The Sacramento area is No. 2 in the nation for the human trafficking.

A masseuse told CBS13 she can make up to $1,500 a week.

Elk Grove city leaders want to put a stop to it. They plan to vote on an emergency moratorium on new or expanding massage businesses as the city looks into stricter laws.

Allie says she’s worked too hard to allow a bad business to open up next door.

“This has been like my dream; everything here is out of my pocket,” she said.

If passed, the moratorium would be effective for 45 days and give city leaders time to figure out what to do next. It would not affect health workers or existing massage parlors that aren’t moving and following the law.