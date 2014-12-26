YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Arden Fair Mall Closes Early After Fights In Precautionary Move

December 26, 2014 7:02 PM

UPDATE: Arden Fair mall closed more than two hours early as the result of a disturbance at the mall.

“Seperate skirmishes” involving teens occurred in the mall on Friday evening, prompting the need for the shutdown, mall security spokesman Steve Reed said.

He says the move was precautionary and is meant to prevent an incident similar to the one two years ago.

A group of juveniles went through the mall knocking over signs on this day in 2012. Some shoppers misinterpreted the sounds of the signs hitting the floor as gunshots, and portions of the mall were put under lockdown.

Traffic controls are in place to help mall shoppers have an easier time getting out.

The mall would typically close at 10 p.m. on Friday. It is expected to open as normal on Saturday morning.

—–

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fight in the food court caused a scare that shots may have been fired in Arden Fair mall on Friday, but mall security confirms no shots were fired.

The incident happened just past 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a busy shopping day after Christmas. As mall security worked to get the situation under control, erroneous reports of a possible shooting began emerging on Twitter.

No innocent bystanders were injured and there were no evacuations or lockdowns put in place.

A similar incident happened two years ago to the day. A group of juveniles went through the mall knocking over signs. Some shoppers misinterpreted the sounds of the signs hitting the floor as gunshots, and portions of the mall were put under lockdown.

