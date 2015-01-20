KINGS VS. CAVS: Live game tracker | Kings news | Team page | Player stats

Unlawful Fridge? Yolo County Shuts Down Communal Refrigerator In Davis Yard

January 20, 2015 10:53 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Davis, UC Davis, Yolo County

DAVIS (CBS13) — An unusual idea to cut down on food waste has drawn the ire of the Yolo County health department.

Grabbing a snack has never been so controversial. On a front lawn in Davis is a food-sharing refrigerator, now banned by Yolo County.

Ernst Bertone and his roommates broke the law, according to the health department, when they put a refrigerator on their lawn with a sign reading “Take what you need, leave what you don’t.”

The UC Davis students’ experiment proved a success as people shared.

Bertone and his roommates charted it all, posting photos of the food people put in the communal fridge and what they took out. They kept a database that showed 122 items were shared over 30 days.

The neighbors liked it and even used it. But someone complained, prompting the health department to shut down the sharing fridge. The rationale? The open refrigerator doesn’t assure safe and pure food, and it can lead to people getting sick.

“The law just hasn’t thought of something like this before I think. It;s a new idea,” said Eric Yen.

For now, it’s a new idea that’s against the law, leaving the fridge off the lawn and out of order.

More from Steve Large
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia