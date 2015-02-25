Woman Attacked While Jogging On Roseville Trail

February 25, 2015 11:27 AM
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say a woman out jogging Wednesday morning managed to fight off a man who attacked her from behind.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the woman was out on the trails behind Summerhill Park – between Washington Boulevard and Highway 65 – when just before 5:30 a.m. a man came up behind her and knocked her down.

The woman was able to fight him off and he soon ran away. He was last seen heading towards Washington Boulevard, police say.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s K9 unit and California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the scene but were not able to find the man.

Few distinguishing details were given about the man.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000, ext. 1.

