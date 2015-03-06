Baby Justice’s Father Arrested In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The father of Baby Justice has been arrested on drug and weapons-related charges after a search of a home on Friday.

Frank Rees was released on Thursday, but was rearrested on Friday after investigators say they found a narcotics smoking pipe, methamphetamine and ammunition.

The methamphetamine was reportedly where children would be able to access it.

Rees was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, being an ex-felon possessing ammunition, and a probation violation. He is being held on $45,000 bail.

He was in court this week at the same time as Samantha Green on charges unrelated to the death of 20-day-old Justice Rees, but in another courtroom. He accepted a plea deal after facing misdemeanor warrants for driving without a license and other charges, but he still has a warrant in Lake County.

Green, 23, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Justice.

Leading up to Wednesday’s hearing, investigators had been pointing toward a possible murder charge for Green in the death of 20-day-old Infant. At a press conference announcing Green’s arrest on Saturday, Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto said she would face a murder charge, but it was up to the DA’s office to determine what degree.

Instead, prosecutors charged Green with involuntary manslaughter and other felony charges in the death of Justice. Prosecutors declined to say why they didn’t charge her with murder.

Green was arrested on Saturday after disappearing with Justice for more than a day on Feb. 21. On Feb. 24, she emerged from a slough late at night where she reportedly claimed she had been brought after being kidnapped.

Her baby’s body was discovered nearby the next day.