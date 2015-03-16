Sacramento Nurse Supports Hospitalist Approach To Health Care

Robynn Gough Smith, RN, B.S.N., MSc is the chief administrative officer for Surgical Affiliates Management Group headquartered in downtown Sacramento. Truly a hometown gal, Smith’s past includes having attended both high school and college here and also having worked at UC Davis, Mercy and Sutter hospitals.

Smith was part of the start-up team for the two Level II Trauma Centers at Mercy San Juan and Sutter Roseville and the manager of the Level I Trauma Center at UC Davis having earned her Master’s of Science in Trauma from Queen Mary University of London, Blizzard Institute of Medicine and Dentistry.

As Smith puts it, “My nursing degrees at both levels, my Associate Degree in Nursing (A.D.N.) from American River Junior College and Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (B.S.N.) from Sacramento State; were the most significant contributors. The first degree enabled me to work at the bedside and care for patients and learn so much clinically, while the second degree allowed me to advance my career into management from coordinator, manager, director, VP and now chief administrative officer.”

Smith is thrilled with her current position, “Surgical Affiliates Management Group is the first and only surgical hospitalist company with published, proven results that its programs improve patient care, lower costs, reduce readmission and enhance hospital throughput and capacity. Its programs are permanent solutions to the challenges of 24/7 surgical care and prepares facilities for pay-for-performance and accountable care models.”

What inspired you to enter this field?

“My mother worked in a hospital when I was young. Whenever I would go see her at work, I had so much curiosity and adrenaline that I sought out being a candy striper. That experience furthered my desire to know and learn more in the medical field.”

What advice can you offer others entering such a practice or occupation?

“Do it! If nursing speaks to you at all, seek out further information. A general nursing foundation is a valuable base for the first few years out of school and further specialization along the way increases your marketability, ability to contribute, and advances the profession.”

