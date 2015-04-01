WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Kings Play April Fools’ Day Prank On Fans

The Kings announced on Wednesday that they would install a 52-foot, six-ton Cowbell on the roof of the new arena.

Unfortunately, it was just a joke!

The bell would ring at tip-off of each game and the team said the Cowbell would feature technology that would enable the bell to be triggered to ring in various tones based on crowd noise in the arena.

“Since the day my partners and I purchased the team, we’ve said, ‘This is your team,’” Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a press release. “No symbol is as revered or immediately recognizable to a fan base. After much consideration, it was clear our beautiful new arena needed something – and that something was more cowbell.”

The idea sounds pretty awesome, so why not actually do it?

Check out some of the social media buzz from the announcment: http://www.nba.com/kings/internet-reacts-worlds-smartest-cowbell

 

