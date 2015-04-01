Sudden Rocklin Animal Shelter Closure Creates Adoption Rush

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Employees who were told they just lost their jobs as a Rocklin animal shelter abruptly closed its doors quickly jumped into action to make sure the animals would be taken care of.

It was a Wednesday morning they didn’t expect at the Rocklin Community Animal Shelter. The six employees at the small shelter were told it was their last day as the building’s owner says they weren’t going to renew the lease.

So the animal lovers went to work quickly, jumping on social media. Word spread fast, and in just three hours, 33 cats, more than two-dozen dogs, a few rabbits and guinea pigs were adopted by pet lovers who rushed to the shelter when they got word.

Now Rocklin Vice Mayor Greg Janda says they’re looking for a place to put a new animal shelter in their city.

“We’re temporarily moving it back up to the county for a short period of time until we figure out a better long-term solution,” he said.

For the time being, the city will contract with the Placer County Animal Shelter in Auburn.