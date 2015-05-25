WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brown talks about his plans to fix California's crumbling infrastructure

North Lake Tahoe Water Taxi Service Grounded

May 25, 2015 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Fine Line Industries, Lake Tahoe, Placer County, water taxi

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) – A pilot water taxi service on Lake Tahoe’s north shore is being grounded after three years in operation due to concerns over ridership and funding.

Placer County supervisors voted April 28 not to approve $149,000 in funding to operate the North Lake Tahoe Water Shuttle this summer.

The Sierra Sun newspaper of Truckee reports county staff says the pilot program did not meet expectations for ridership and cost.

The shuttle service drew 3,165 riders last summer at a cost of $520,000. It had been expected to attract between 22,500 and 25,500 riders each summer at a cost of $380,000.

A 30-foot vessel owned and operated by Fine Line Industries transported up to 12 passengers and eight bicycles to four docks, including ones at Tahoe City and Homewood.

Comments

One Comment

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia