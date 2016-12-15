WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Powerful Winds In The Sierra Knock Out Power To Thousands In Reno Area

December 15, 2016 10:08 AM
Filed Under: reno, snow

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Winds are gusting to nearly 100 mph over the ridgetops of the Sierra Nevada, downing power lines in the Reno area and slowing traffic ahead of a major winter storm off the Pacific.

NV Energy reports more than 2,400 customers were without power in the Reno area before noon Thursday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday around Lake Tahoe, where 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected at the upper elevations. Flood watches and warnings have been issued for many streams and rivers along the Nevada-California line.

The National Weather Service says winds gusted to 97 mph at the Mount Rose Ski Resort on the edge of Reno and reached 91 mph in the Washoe Valley between Reno and Carson City, where travel on Interstate 580 is closed to high-profile trucks and campers.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Aditya Sahni says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:46 am

    This is another example of how man can do absolutely nothing against nature. When nature decides something people are left homeless, injured and devastated. It is during these times that man becomes closer to one another and shares their problems together.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia