Bowl Or Not A Bowl; That Is The Question: The Lo-Down – 12/20

December 20, 2016 3:58 PM
Filed Under: College Football, DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by the news of Demarcus Cousins getting a fine from the Kings from his confrontation with Sacramento Bee Columnist Andy Furillo. The guys took come calls from listeners to get their opinion on the situation. The guys also talked about College Football Players deciding to skip their team’s bowl game to get ready for the NFL Draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys continued their discussion of players who decided to sit out of their teams bowl games. The guys then got into “Three The Hard Way.” Next, Jason played a game with the guys called, “Bowl or Not a Bowl,” where the guys had to guess if it’s the name of a real college bowl game, or if it’s made up. Finally, the guys finished the hour talking about on the different coaching situations in College Football and the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their “Winners and Losers” of Week 15 of the NFL. Next, the guys bring on Tiki Barber, CBS Sports, to come on and talk all things in NFL. Finally, the guys ended the show with “And-1.”  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia