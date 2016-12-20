Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by the news of Demarcus Cousins getting a fine from the Kings from his confrontation with Sacramento Bee Columnist Andy Furillo. The guys took come calls from listeners to get their opinion on the situation. The guys also talked about College Football Players deciding to skip their team's bowl game to get ready for the NFL Draft.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys continued their discussion of players who decided to sit out of their teams bowl games. The guys then got into "Three The Hard Way." Next, Jason played a game with the guys called, "Bowl or Not a Bowl," where the guys had to guess if it's the name of a real college bowl game, or if it's made up. Finally, the guys finished the hour talking about on the different coaching situations in College Football and the NFL.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their "Winners and Losers" of Week 15 of the NFL. Next, the guys bring on Tiki Barber, CBS Sports, to come on and talk all things in NFL. Finally, the guys ended the show with "And-1."