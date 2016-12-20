Marine Trying To Help Freeway Accident Victim Struck, Killed

December 20, 2016 12:04 PM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, Marine Corps

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Marine who stopped to help a driver in a rollover crash was struck and killed on Interstate 10 in Southern California.

Twenty-nine-year-old Enrico Antonio Rojo was driving his family to an airport early Monday when he stopped because a woman’s car had flipped onto its roof.

Redlands Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Topoleski tells the San Bernardino Sun that the Marine made a comment to his family that he had to help.

A short time later he was struck by another car, which stayed at the scene.

Topoleski says the driver and passenger in that car were shaken up.

California Highway Patrol Officer Brian Alvarez says the driver of the car that overturned was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

