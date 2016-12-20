Mother Of Bride Was Person Killed By Falling Tree At Wedding Party

December 20, 2016 7:05 AM
Filed Under: wedding, Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) – A 61-year-old woman killed when a tree fell on a wedding party at a California park Saturday has been identified as the mother of the bride.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has released the victim’s name as Margerita Mojarro, of San Pedro. Family members and friends confirmed to KCAL that Mojarro was the mother of the bride.

The group headed to Penn Park in Whittier just after the wedding to take pictures. The group was posing for photos when a large eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them.

Several people were trapped under the tree and a 4-year-old girl suffered critical head trauma.

The park has been closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia