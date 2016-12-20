New Sacramento Mayor Calls On City To Lead On Homeless Issues

December 20, 2016 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg took part in a memorial Monday evening for homeless people who died this year.

A new report shows the number of homeless deaths in Sacramento County has increased dramatically in the past several years. There were slightly more than 700 homeless deaths from 2002 to 2015 – that’s one death every 7 days for 14 years.

Mayor Steinberg says he is committed to making sure warming centers are open for the homeless when the weather is freezing.

“Tonight, I’m going to call on the city of Sacramento to take the lead in our city community centers and our city facilities,” Steinberg said.

According to the report, 81 homeless people died in the county this year.

  1. Teresa Gutierrez says:
    December 20, 2016 at 1:17 pm

    There needs to be Winter Sanctuaries all over Sacramento, not just downtown area

