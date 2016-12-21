Big Waves Expected On Northern California Coast

December 21, 2016 8:51 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters say waves as high as 20 feet are expected to crash onto many Northern California coastal areas on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties through at least 6 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Andersen says the large waves might be seen at the famed Mavericks surfing location off Half Moon Bay, but otherwise won’t likely affect many of the beaches along the coast. They will be confined to areas that aren’t accessible to beachgoers.

Anderson says the water will be a frigid 50 degrees, or similar to the air temperature.

Temperatures in San Francisco are expected to hit a daytime high of mid 50s throughout the week. Temperatures in the East Bay and South Bay will also be in the 50s.

