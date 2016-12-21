National Laboratory Scientist Sentenced To Prison For Giving False Data To Feds

December 21, 2016 7:26 AM
Filed Under: Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will spend more than a year in prison for turning in false data to the federal government in order to receive funding.

The East Bay Times reports that 44-year-old S. Darin Kinion, of Lafayette, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to submitting false data and reports to the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to defraud the government out of funds intended to pay for research.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kinion admitted to receiving millions of dollars from the IARPA between 2008 and 2012 to test experimental components in the field of quantum computing and falsifying data to support his claims.

