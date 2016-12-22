Wal-Mart Pulls Black Lives Matter T-Shirt From Website

December 22, 2016 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Wal-Mart has pulled a Black Lives Matter T-shirt from its online offerings amid complaints by police.

Wal-Mart told Fox News Insider that it will no longer sell the shirts with the words “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” on its website.

The move came after the Fraternal Order of Police called the shirts offensive and asked the retailer to stop sales.

Wal-Mart responded by providing a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press pledging to cease sales of the shirts.

The statement says the company has a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties, including Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise.

It said Wal-Mart removed the Black Lives Matter shirt after hearing concerns from customers.

The shirts were sold by Connecticut-based Old Glory Merchandise. A company representative was not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

