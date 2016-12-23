De La Salle Football Player Charged With Sexual Assault

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a football player at a San Francisco Bay Area Catholic high school with a nationally recognized football program has been charged with sexual assault.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that officials said Thursday that the 15-year-old boy was charged with felony sexual assault in juvenile court. Police say the teenager, who attends De La Salle High School in Concord, assaulted a 15-year-old girl after a November playoff game.

The girl attends a private Catholic high school across the street from De La Salle. She reported the incident as an assault to her school principal three days later.

The boy’s father has said the encounter was consensual.

The Associated Press is not naming those involved in the case because they are minors.

