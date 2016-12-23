Guns, Armor and Ammunition Stolen From Fresno County Assistant Sheriff

December 23, 2016 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Ammuntion, body armor, firearms, fresno, guns, sheriff, stolen guns

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say guns, body armor and ammunition were stolen from a Fresno County assistant sheriff after he left them inside his unmarked vehicle that was parked outside his home.

The Fresno Bee reports that Clovis police Capt. Tom Roberts says the theft occurred late last week in the Fresno County city of Clovis, where the lawman lives. Fresno County has two assistant sheriffs and the lawman was not named by the newspaper.

A spokesman for the office was not immediately available for comment.

He was off duty at the time of the theft. It was unknown whether the items were in plain sight. Officials say no witnesses saw the thief but have checked the vehicle for fingerprints.

State legislation that goes into effect Jan. 1 holds law enforcement officials accountable for leaving unsecured weapons unattended.

Information from: The Fresno Bee.

