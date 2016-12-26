Suspect In Deadly Arden Arcade Area Shooting Identified

December 26, 2016 11:28 AM
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Detectives have identified a suspect in a deadly Arden Arcade area shooting.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Jahquan Pierce is wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo.

Domingo was found bleeding from the head in the parking lot of the Becaon Gas Station along the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue back on Dec. 12. Medics took him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in a drug deal gone bad.

A warrant has been issued for Pierce’s arrest. Anyone who sees him is asked to call detectives at (916) 874-5115. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

