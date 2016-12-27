Bad Batch Of Masa Ruins Christmas Tamales Across SoCal

December 27, 2016 7:39 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Christmas tamales tradition went wrong for customers of small chain of Southern California stores.

Customers reported becoming ill after eating tamales made with masa they bought at Amapola markets or threw it out after watching the corn dough turn to goo during cooking.

Company official Carlos Galvan Jr. tells the Los Angeles Times it’s uncertain what occurred but it seems to have stemmed from a problem with a 120,000-pound supply of raw corn purchased from a longtime vendor.

Amapola stores ran out of cash on Monday while giving money back to long lines of customers.

The company’s website offers an apology and a refund application.

