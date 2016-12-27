Young Women Help Save Lives Of 3 Men In Central California Crash

December 27, 2016 8:28 AM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, fresno

LEMOORE, Calif. (AP) — Two 19-year-old women helped save the lives of three men whose vehicle crashed into a canal near Lemoore.

The Fresno Bee reports that according to California Highway Patrol Goleta residents Emily Elmerick and Sydney Antles were on their way to Fresno on Highway 41 on Monday when they saw a pickup truck submerge into the water of a canal and flip upside down.

Antles says she pulled over and dove into the water to save the drowning men while Elmerick called 911. Other witnesses pulled over and jumped into the water to help flip over the truck.

Authorities say that by the time they arrived at the scene of the crash, all three men from the truck were above water. They suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

