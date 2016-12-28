Homewood Mountain Resort In Tahoe Closed Due To Fire

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Homewood Mountain Resort is closed until further notice due to a fire that tore through a building early Wednesday morning.
North Tahoe Fire crews responded to the resort just after 3 a.m. and found that a south lodge structure was going up in smoke. Crews from Truckee Fire and Squaw Valley Fire were called in to help.
No one was injured in the fire, North Tahoe Fire says.
As of 6 a.m., fire crews were still busy trying to knock down the flames. Highway 89 in the area is open, but authorities say to be aware that fire crews will be actively operating in the area. Tahoe Ski Bowl Way is closed.
Homewood Mountain Resort and lift operations will be closed until further notice, the resort general manager says.