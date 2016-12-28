YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Homewood Mountain Resort In Tahoe Closed Due To Fire

December 28, 2016 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Homewood Mountain Resort is closed until further notice due to a fire that tore through a building early Wednesday morning.

North Tahoe Fire crews responded to the resort just after 3 a.m. and found that a south lodge structure was going up in smoke. Crews from Truckee Fire and Squaw Valley Fire were called in to help.

No one was injured in the fire, North Tahoe Fire says.

As of 6 a.m., fire crews were still busy trying to knock down the flames. Highway 89 in the area is open, but authorities say to be aware that fire crews will be actively operating in the area. Tahoe Ski Bowl Way is closed.

Homewood Mountain Resort and lift operations will be closed until further notice, the resort general manager says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia