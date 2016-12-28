WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Man Stabbed To Death At Target Was Confronting People Playing Inappropriate Music

December 28, 2016 10:46 AM
Filed Under: San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have revealed more details about a fatal stabbing at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve.

KNTV-TV reports that 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin Jr., of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were, witnesses say, playing inappropriate music in the toy section. Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son for Christmas gifts.

Griffin’s wife Nicole Simmons wrote on a GoFundMe page that one of their four children had more presents than another, prompting Griffin to head to the store to even the celebration.

Sgt. Ruben Pola says Griffin was seen fighting inside the store shortly before the stabbing.

Two men arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as brothers, 22 year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25 year-old Jesse Archuleta, both are from Hayward.

