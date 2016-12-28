Stockton Pastor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A pastor in Stockton is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Oscar Rodriguez, 51, was arrested by Stockton police on Friday. Police aren’t confirming whether the victim is a parishioner at the pastor’s church.

Neighbors say they’re beyond shocked at the allegations, but one man said he has witnessed suspicious activity at the pastor’s home.

Pastor Oscar Rodriguez made his first appearance inside a San Joaquin County courtroom on Wednesday. He was arrested by Stockton police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl.

The pastor’s arrest came as a shock to those who live in his neighborhood.

“Wow, yes I do know him,” gasped one neighbor.

“Raj” couldn’t believe the accusations against Rodriguez.

She says she would have never thought he would be capable of hurting anyone, especially a child.

“I would never assume because he’s really a gentleman whenever he walks by he’s always saying hello,” Raj added.

A mother to four young children, “Raj” says she’ll never let them out of her sight again.

“I see SUVs drop off some young girls and they go inside his home,” said one man, who did not want to be identified.

He says over the years, there have been young girls going into and out of Pastor Oscar Rodriguez’s home.

“Probably two to three at a time and not in the same day, or same month,” the man added.

The man also says Rodriguez used to hold church services inside his home.

Now, Pastor Rodriguez leads his congregation inside a building off Waterloo Road in Stockton.

The pastor’s arrest was big news to Marion Burse, the neighborhood watch captain.

“They always used to come to my home and borrow things, so I’m in shock. They are good people, I’m in shock,” Burse said.

Burse says she’s close to the Rodriguez family but after learning the allegations against the pastor, she’s beginning to see him in a whole different light.

“I knew they had a lot of people coming over here and having worship services and picnics, wow,” said Burse.

Police believe there may be more victims in this case and they are asking anyone with information to call the Stockton Police Department.