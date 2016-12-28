WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Twin Toddlers Die, Man Critically Burned In LA House Fire

December 28, 2016 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Little twin boys died and a man suffered critical burns in a house fire in South Los Angeles.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says firefighters got the call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find the one-story home engulfed in flames.

The boys, who were either 2 or 3 years old, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

A little girl was rescued by a neighbor and two women were found outside the residence. The girl and one of the women were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter identifies the deceased boys as Brenton and Braeson Fortson.

Officials tell CBS Los Angeles an artificial tree and Christmas decorations may have started the fire.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

