Candlelight Vigil Planned For NorCal Woman Missing Since October

December 29, 2016 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Redding

LEWISTON, Calif. (AP) — Family and friends of a Northern California woman who’s been missing since October will release balloons and hold a candlelight vigil Thursday.

The Record Searchlight reports the search for 52-year-old Stacey Smart continues and loved ones want to get the word out about her disappearance.

Trinity County sheriff’s spokeswoman Lynn Ward says investigators have found no sign of what may have happened to Smart.

Smart regularly checked in with relatives before disappearing. Volunteers have searched the area at least four times since Smart’s disappearance.

The family also hired a private investigator to aid in the search.

That investigator was also involved in the search for Sherri Papini. Papini said she was seized Nov. 2 while jogging near her home outside Redding. She turned up three weeks later on a California freeway. Police do not believe the cases are linked.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

