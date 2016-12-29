Expansion Of Background Checks For Rideshare Companies Coming In 2017

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The New Year is just a few days away and that means a new set of laws for Californians. One of those laws will create stricter background checks for rideshare companies.
Right now in California, background checks can only show seven years of criminal history. But starting Jan. 1, 2017 there will be an exception to that seven-year limit.
Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft get to look at a driver’s entire criminal history, no matter how long ago the person was convicted.
The new law imposes a fine of up to $5,000 for each time a rideshare company is caught with a driver who is on a public sex offender database or who has ever been convicted of a violent felony or terrorism.