Lodi Police Buy New Robot Using Funds Donated By Foundation

December 29, 2016 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – The Lodi Police Department welcomed a new member to the force on Wednesday: a mini-caliber robot.

Police say the robot is designed to be a tool for the explosive ordinance disposal team, as well as a way for officers to deploy and search homes to keep officers out of harm’s way.

“This robot is a future live saver, which makes it priceless to us in the law enforcement community,” said bomb squad commander Sgt. Steve Maynard in a release.

The department says the robot was bought only using funds raised by the Lodi Police Foundation. In total, the robot cost nearly $72,000.

