No Midnight Fireworks To Ring In 2017 In Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There will be no midnight fireworks show to ring in 2017 in Downtown Sacramento.

For the first time in more than a decade, the city will not have two fireworks shows in a move a spokeswoman says has nothing to do with crime or budget constraints.

The city has typically had two shows—a family-oriented show at 9 p.m. and then the main event at midnight. But Visit Sacramento event manager Sidney Scheideman says attendance has been down.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the crowds sparse during the midnight show,” she said.

Instead, the 9 p.m. show will be expanded from 17 minutes to 23 minutes.

Rio City Cafe general manager Scott Meier says some of his customers may be disappointed.

“I’ll still have a countdown; I just won’t have fireworks to go along with it,” he said.

A shooting in 2012 canceled the midnight fireworks show in Old Sacramento, but Scheideman says that’s not the reason for the change.

“People are thinking, ‘Is this a security issue?’ and it’s not,” she said.

Organizers are predicting up to 40,000 people will still show up to celebrate.

“The budget has actually stayed the same as last year,” she said. “We did not cut any piece of the budget for this new show. We’ve just added so much to the 9 p.m. fireworks show. It’s going to be really amazing.”