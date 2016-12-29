YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Tracy Woman, 32, Killed In Rural Stanislaus County Crash

December 29, 2016 9:11 AM
Filed Under: stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A 32-year-old Tracy woman has died after a crash in rural Stanislaus County late Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol says the woman was heading north Highway 33 near Orchard Road, south of Vernalis, around 11:30 p.m. when she apparently made an unsafe turn towards the shoulder. The move caused her car to drift into the gravel shoulder.

She then turned sharply to the left, causing her car to go into the southbound lane and right into the path of an oncoming big rig.

The big rig was not able to avoid the woman’s car in time.

The resulting crash sent the woman’s car into the northbound lane, while the big rig went off the road and crashed through three almond trees before finally coming to a rest in the orchard.

CHP says the woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Her identity has not been released. The big rig driver was not injured.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

