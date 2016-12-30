YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Young SoCal Couple Missing Since Christmas Weekend Trip To Big Sur

December 30, 2016 7:09 AM
Filed Under: big sur, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young couple who failed to return from a Christmas weekend trip to Big Sur.

A police statement says 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez were last seen on Dec. 23 as they departed.

They were expected to return on Christmas Day but their families haven’t heard from them.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia