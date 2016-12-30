Young SoCal Couple Missing Since Christmas Weekend Trip To Big Sur

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young couple who failed to return from a Christmas weekend trip to Big Sur.
A police statement says 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez were last seen on Dec. 23 as they departed.
They were expected to return on Christmas Day but their families haven’t heard from them.
Fernandez was driving a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.
