California’s First Dog Sutter Brown Dies After Fight With Cancer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s First Dog has died after a battle against an aggressive form of cancer.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced on Friday that Sutter Brown has passed away at the age of 13.
The governor’s office announced his sister Colusa “Lucy” Brown has taken over as First Dog.
Sutter underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 7 and spent more than a week at a pet hospital. Vets weren’t able to remove all of what turned out to be an aggressive cancer in his intestines, lymph nodes and liver. His prognosis at the time was grim
But he defied the odds celebrating the holidays with his family.
He also accompanied Gov. Brown on Election Day at the ballot box
The governor adopted Sutter in 2010 from his sister.