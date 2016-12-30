California’s First Dog Sutter Brown Dies After Fight With Cancer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s First Dog has died after a battle against an aggressive form of cancer.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced on Friday that Sutter Brown has passed away at the age of 13.

The governor’s office announced his sister Colusa “Lucy” Brown has taken over as First Dog.

Sutter underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 7 and spent more than a week at a pet hospital. Vets weren’t able to remove all of what turned out to be an aggressive cancer in his intestines, lymph nodes and liver. His prognosis at the time was grim

Sutter is more alert and as handsome as ever, but still not ready to come home. Let's keep rooting for him! #suttercomehome pic.twitter.com/GCVgBze5ep — annebgust (@annebgust) October 15, 2016

But he defied the odds celebrating the holidays with his family.

Sutter is back in fine form for Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/O25jF6oGpg — annebgust (@annebgust) November 1, 2016

While mom & dad got to go light the real Capitol Christmas Tree, we got stuck with this fake fir & 2 stuffed dogs #Ruff pic.twitter.com/tRmuaa3tWh — Sutter Brown (@SutterBrown) December 6, 2016

He also accompanied Gov. Brown on Election Day at the ballot box

The governor adopted Sutter in 2010 from his sister.