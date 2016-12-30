VIDEO: Brett Burns Surprises Fans At Subway

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns had a little fun with fans for his latest endorsement. He teamed up with Pepsi and Subway to surprise customers as they ordered from the restaurant’s soda machine. He gave advice, brushed his teeth, and cheered with fans via a screen… then came out to greet the fans.
The video is floating around on Twitter. Check it out below!
What do you get when you mix @Burnzie88, a Pepsi Spire @SUBWAYCanada and some unsuspecting fans? Watch now! https://t.co/bv462ENfNL—
PEPSI Canada (@PepsiCanada) December 30, 2016