VIDEO: Brett Burns Surprises Fans At Subway

December 30, 2016 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Brett Burns, San Jose, San Jose Sharks, subway

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns had a little fun with fans for his latest endorsement. He teamed up with Pepsi and Subway to surprise customers as they ordered from the restaurant’s soda machine. He gave advice, brushed his teeth, and cheered with fans via a screen… then came out to greet the fans.

The video is floating around on Twitter. Check it out below!

